Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Published on April 24, 2023

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Congratulations are in order for gospel singer DOE as she announced that she is now a Fiancé!

The singer took to Instagram to share with fans her happy news.

Check out her announcement below:

We wish the beautiful couple much love and success in the future!

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

