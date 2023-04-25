Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Iconic Image Photography

Business Description: “We bring out the icon in you.”

Business Website: https://www.iconicimagephotography.com/

Ivy Lynn Candles Mobile Workshop

Business Description: “Light up your life. Make Memories. Cherish Every One.”

Business Website: https://www.ivylynncandles.com/

Straw Over Strain

Business Description: “Protect your smile in style.”

Business Website: https://strawoverstain.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-25-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com