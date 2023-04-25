We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Iconic Image Photography
Business Description: “We bring out the icon in you.”
Business Website: https://www.iconicimagephotography.com/
Ivy Lynn Candles Mobile Workshop
Business Description: “Light up your life. Make Memories. Cherish Every One.”
Business Website: https://www.ivylynncandles.com/
Straw Over Strain
Business Description: “Protect your smile in style.”
Business Website: https://strawoverstain.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-25-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
