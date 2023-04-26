Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

BET announced its annual BET Awards ceremony will return live from Los Angeles this summer. Fans across the world are urged to tune in for culture’s biggest night celebrating five decades of Hip Hop. Read more details about the upcoming awards show inside.

Today (April 26), the landmark network announced the ceremony will return Sunday, June 25 live from LA. The night will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop throughout the live telecast.

“We are thrilled to be back in LA for BET Awards 2023 and to celebrate a huge cultural milestone – the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “For five decades, Hip Hop has not only influenced American culture but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime. From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for Hip Hop to thrive. We look forward to paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators as we amplify the new generation of Hip Hop artists like only BET can.”

Orlando will oversee and Executive Produce the annual show, with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy to Co-Executive Produce for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as Executive Producers.

The BET Awards has been the #1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 for two consecutive years, 2022 and 2021, and is the #1 cable award show among Black adults 18-49 for the 21st consecutive year (CY02-CY22).

The BET Awards Returns Live From Los Angeles This Summer Celebrating Five Decades Of Hip Hop was originally published on globalgrind.com