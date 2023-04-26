This isn’t a Tiny Fey movie review, but a look at the toxic culture of mean girl behavior from adolescence to adulthood.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
~
Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here!
For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!
Small Doses Podcast ‘Side Effects of Mean Girls’ | EPISODE 269 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
-
Win A Mother's Day Concert, Dinner and DAY Spa Prize Pack!
-
Queen Latifah Becomes First Female Rapper Selected For National Recording Registry
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress