Contests

Enter To Win Tix To the Soul II Soul tour featuring Kem, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild!

Published on April 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Magic 95.9 Winning Weekend Dynamic Lead

Source: R1 / R1

Enter below for your chance to win tickets to the Soul II Soul Tour!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Magic 95.9 Soul II Soul Text To Win Sweepstakes ends on April 30, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.

More from Magic 95.9
Close