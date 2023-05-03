The Buzz

This Emotion Can Kill You; Loyola Students Protest Black Professor Release; & Dumpster Diving A New Business Opportunity

Published on May 3, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

Surgeon General Says Loneliness Epidemic Is as Fatal as Smoking Up to 15 Cigarettes a Day

A deadly emotion. Sounds like a movie title. But this emotion is now a public health concern.

The U.S. surgeon general is warning of an epidemic of “loneliness and isolation” in the U.S.

According to his recently released report he states that social disconnection is potentially as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

The 82 page report included an advisory with the consequence of loneliness, which can include a 29 percent increased risk of heart disease, a 32 percent increased risk of stroke, a 50 percent increased risk of developing dementia for older adults, and an increased risk of premature death by more than 60 percent.

Some things he says that can help overcome loneliness are strengthening social infrastructure, like building more parks and libraries, and enacting pro-connection policies, like having accessible public transportation or paid family leave. The reforming of digital environments because people must  be aware of how online environments may negatively affect their social connections.

It’s simple to me, people need people.

Source: Complex / The Hill

STUDENTS AT LOYOLA UNIVERSITY PROTEST DISMISSAL OF ENGLISH DEPARTMENT’S ONLY BLACK PROFESSOR

Some students at Loyola University are not having it.
They organized a protest march on campus in defense of a professor who they claim was unfairly let go by the university.

That professor was the lone Black professor in the English department. He also served as the director of African American Studies and was a faculty member at Loyola for four years.

According to the former Loyola professor, there was no straightforward answer to the reasoning behind his termination from his position.
“This experience is just a reminder that there are a lot of institutional bodies that see Black people, Black faculty as disposable — replaceable,” Heath said. He continued, “It’s one thing to be uncomfortable in a workspace. But there are some people who have gone to lengths to let me know that I’m unwanted.”
“Our education is not negotiable,” said one student the secretary of Loyola’s NAACP chapter and junior psychology major. “We won’t take no for an answer because an African-American studies department is desperately needed in a majority-Black city.”

Only one black professor in the English department at a fairly big university in New Orleans.

I know its about English but that math is not mathing.

 

Source: Black Enterprise / NBC

Woman claims she makes up to $5,000 a month from dumpster-diving, calls it a ‘real-life treasure hunt’

If you could make more money than you do now and maybe work considerable less hours, and be your own boss, would you make the move?
Then you might want to consider a business as a dumpster diving entrepreneur.
This woman from Pennsylvania teamed up with her friend and sell the salvaged items they find on the auction app WhatNot and on live-streamed auctions. And the money they make is 100% profit.
It all began as hobby in 2022 and by February 2023 it became a full time gig.
According to these women they have been able to make a decent living doing it and have now turned it into a lucrative business. One that generates up to $5,000 a month.
They’ve now taken the business idea on the road, traveling from city to city, exploring dumpsters in “rich-people neighborhoods” and charity stores.

Their adventure has lead to some interesting finds such as a Louis Vuitton wallet and designer footwear. Food and hygiene products discovered are donated to charity.

I’ve said it before one persons junk is another persons treasure.
Source: NY Post

