This Emotion Can Kill You; Loyola Students Protest Black Professor Release; & Dumpster Diving A New Business Opportunity

Surgeon General Says Loneliness Epidemic Is as Fatal as Smoking Up to 15 Cigarettes a Day First. A deadly emotion. Sounds like a movie title. But this emotion is now a public health concern.

The U.S. surgeon general is warning of an epidemic of “loneliness and isolation” in the U.S.

According to his recently released report he states that social disconnection is potentially as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

The 82 page report included an advisory with the consequence of loneliness, which can include a 29 percent increased risk of heart disease, a 32 percent increased risk of stroke, a 50 percent increased risk of developing dementia for older adults, and an increased risk of premature death by more than 60 percent.

Some things he says that can help overcome loneliness are strengthening social infrastructure, like building more parks and libraries, and enacting pro-connection policies, like having accessible public transportation or paid family leave. The reforming of digital environments because people must be aware of how online environments may negatively affect their social connections.

It’s simple to me, people need people.