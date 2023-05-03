Patrick Mahomes Little Brother Arrested For Aggravated Sexual Battery

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested.

Jackson, who works professionally as a social media influencer, was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery. He also faces a fourth charge of simple battery.

KCTV 5 initially reported the story.

The alleged incident occurred at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge just south of Kansas City. Mahomes is accused of assaulting and shoving a waiter by the restaurant’s owner.

From KCTV 5:

In March, Mahomes’ lawyer provided KCTV5 with a statement denying the claims against Jackson.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” it read. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context.”

To read the entire KCTV report, [click here].

Mahomes was booked at a local courthouse with a $100,000 bond. He’s due to be arraigned on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

