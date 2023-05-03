Jamie Foxx Posts To Instagram For First Time Since Hospitalization: “Feeling Blessed”

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATE: MAY 3, 3:45 PM.

Jamie Foxx has shared his first message since being hospitalized for an unknown medical scare in April. He posted on Instagram, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling Blessed,” alongside a prayer hand, heart, and fox emoji. The comment section was immediately flooded with fans and contemporaries wishing him well in recovery.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It was reported that Jamie Foxx was doing well after suffering a “mystery medical complication,” but he remains hospitalized and still requires our prayers.

TMZ exclusively reports that the actor/musician is still in the hospital three weeks after his medical emergency. After initial reports that he was recovering, he still “needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster.”

The celebrity gossip site spoke with sources close to Foxx, and they also say, “Pray for Jamie,” whose medical condition remains a mystery.

The world learned of what happened to Foxx after his daughter, Corrine Foxx, revealed her dad’s condition in a now deleted Instagram post on April 12: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” she continued.

Hollywood Is Scrambling After Jamie Foxx’s Medical Scare

Foxx’s mystery medical condition has Hollywood frantically spinning its wheels, TMZ reports. Beat Shazam, the music lyric game show that Foxx hosts on FOX was going into production days after the incident.

According to sources, the show will move on with a new host, and his daughter, who was the DJ on the show, will understandably not be present too.

Foxx was filming the Netflix film Back To Action in Atlanta when he became ill. Filming on the project continued with a stunt and body double filling in for Jamie, TMZ reports.

“It was reported that Jamie suffered a stroke…He had to be revived. He is very lucky to be alive. They also said that he suffers from high blood pressure, which doctors say can cause clots,” comedian Jess Hilarious read during a recent edition of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

We will continue to keep Jamie Foxx and his family in our thoughts.

