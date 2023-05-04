Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A woman is recovering after she was punched in the face Sunday afternoon. The attack took place around 1 p.m. on the 400 block of H St NW. A witness stated that the attacker was standing against the wall and hit the victim in her face as she walked by.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

The woman fell to the ground and lost consciousness. She was taken to a nearby hospital with two lacerations to the face. The suspect was last seen heading north on the 800 block of 5th street.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

DC Woman Hospitalized After Being Attacked & Punched In The Face was originally published on woldcnews.com