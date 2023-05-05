50 Cent Announces ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’ with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih

Rapper 50 Cent is celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘Get Rich or Die Trying’ by announcing ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’ with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih and more special guests.
The Tour kicks off July 21st in Salt Lake City, with many stops in the US including Cincinnati (July 29th), Cleveland (August 6th), Charlotte (August 16th), Atlanta (August 17th), and Dallas (August 25th). After the US tour, 50 will head to the European leg of the tour to wrap up in England.
North American Tour tickets go on sale Sunday, May 7th at 11:59 PM ET for the Verified Fan presale CLICK HERE. European tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 10th at 10am local time and available to the general public on Friday, May 12th at 10am local time on 50Cent.com
See the entire tour dates below:
Fri Jul 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
Sun Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Tue Jul 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
Thu Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Fri Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Jul 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Mon Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Aug 02 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Thu Aug 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sat Aug 05 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sun Aug 06 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Tue Aug 08 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Wed Aug 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Aug 11 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Sat Aug 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Tue Aug 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Wed Aug 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Thu Aug 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Aug 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Tue Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Thu Aug 31 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 02 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 04 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 06 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thu Sep 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Sep 08 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sun Sep 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon Sep 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Wed Sep 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Fri Sep 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sat Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Sep 17 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
Thu Sep 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri Sep 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Sat Sep 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Wed Oct 4 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum*
Thu Oct 5 – Trondheim, Norway – Spektrum*
Sat Oct 07 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 09 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga*
Wed Oct 11 – Lodz Poland – Atlas Arena
Sat Oct 14 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Sun Oct 15 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf-Weber-Arena
Fri Oct 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Sat Oct 21 – Nice, France – Palais Nikaia
Sun Oct 22 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Oct 24 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Wed Oct 25 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena
Thu Oct 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Sat Oct 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue Oct 31 – Strasbourg, France – Zenith
Thu Nov 02 – Nantes, France – Zenith
Fri Nov 03 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena
Mon Nov 06 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Thu Nov 09 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
Fri Nov 10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena
Sat Nov 11 – London, England – The O2
Sun Nov 12 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
50 Cent Announces ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’ with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Win A Mother's Day Concert, Dinner and DAY Spa Prize Pack!
-
Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59