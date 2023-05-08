Charm City

MCPS Adding Vape Detectors To 6 Schools

Published on May 8, 2023

Last week, Montgomery County Public Schools started the process of adding “Vape Detectors” to 6 high schools in the county.

John F. Kennedy High School

 

Northwood High School

 

Paint Branch High School

 

Quince Orchard High School

 

Richard Montgomery High School

 

Walt Whitman High School

 

The detectors will stay installed until at least the end of the year.

