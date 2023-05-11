According to fire officials, ten homes in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood were damaged early Thursday morning in an early morning fire.
Crews responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the 800 block of Union Avenue for the fire. Reports state that one man was hospitalized to be treated for “minor burns.”
As of 5 a.m., the flames were under control. Eight of the homes were damaged by fire, while two were impacted by smoke.
At this time, the extent of the damage is unclear.
A total of 22 people lived in the homes, according to the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management.
The American Red Cross is assisting the residents impacted by the fire.
One Injured, 10 Homes Damaged, In Hampden Fire was originally published on 92q.com
