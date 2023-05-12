Celebrity News

Alicia Keys Promotes ‘Queen Charlotte’ In A 1700s-Style Dior Set

Alicia Keys does Queen Charlotte her way in a stunning Christian Dior look.

Published on May 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
COLOMBIA-ENTERTAIMENT-ALICIA KEYS-art

Source: JUAN PABLO PINO / Getty

Alicia Keys does Queen Charlotte her way in a stunning Christian Dior look. The vocalist celebrated the debut of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, as well as the 20th anniversary of The Diary of Alicia Keys album.

In an Instagram post, Keys looked radiant in a gold two-piece Victorian-style ensemble with a textured bralette top and exaggerated floor-length skirt. The songstress accessorized the set with gold, door-knocker earrings, a diamond ring, and a natural makeup beat. She wore her hair in her signature braids at the top and hanging out in the back.

Keys captioned her beautiful post with, “Some people need 3 dozen roses and that’s the only way to prove u love them 🌹✨#QueenCharlotte.” Fans bombarded her comment section with praises. Even her husband wrote, “Flawless 😮😮😮😮😮😮😮,” in appreciation of his wife’s timeless beauty.

 

Keys celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit “If I Ain’t Got You” by recreating the song for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The artist posted a video of the orchestral version of the song played by an all-women of color orchestra, and it was enchanting. “If I Ain’t Got You re-imagined with this 70-plus piece Global Orchestra made up entirely of women of color is SOOOO crazzzy! I had REAL tears in my eyes when we recorded this! How does this song keep doing this? I’m so grateful to you, for loving this like I do!! #QueenCharlotte#SheIsTheMusic,” she captioned the video.

DON’T MISS…

Alicia Keys Strikes A Pose In A Pat Bo Dress While On Vacation

Recreate Alicia Keys’ Crystal Encrusted Chignon Met Gala Hair

Alicia Keys Brought Class And Vibrance To The Set Of ‘The Tonight Show’

Alicia Keys Promotes ‘Queen Charlotte’ In A 1700s-Style Dior Set  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Magic 95.9
Close