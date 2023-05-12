Baltimore City Community College To Offer Free Tuition For Summer 2023

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re looking to take some classes this summer, Baltimore City Community College is offering free tuition, fees, and books for eligible students for summer 2023.

“BCCC always celebrated diversity, and the demographic and profile of students from Baltimore City Public Schools and surrounding areas. Removing the cost of tuition, fees, and books sends the right message at the right time, that our doors to access and success remain open,” said President Debra McCurdy.

BCCC also added that although community college is an affordable option compared to college tuition, this will help students with economic barriers that people are facing today.

