Baltimore Ravens Release Full 2023 Schedule, Set To Play On Christmas Day

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Raven’s official 2023 schedule has been released.

The NFL released the Ravens’ schedule Thursday night, which includes four prime-time television games and a trip to London to play Tennessee in October.

The Ravens will open their season at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.

Additionally, they will also have home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

This past Wednesday, The NFL announced that the Ravens will play the Tennessee Titans in London at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.

The game will be televised on NFL Network. The Ravens will also travel to Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

Below is the Ravens’ 2023 Schedule:

Preseason Games:

Friday, Aug. 11 – vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21 – at Washington, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 – at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Regular season:

Sunday, Sept. 10 – vs. Houston, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17 – at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24 – vs. Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1 – at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8 – at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 – vs. Tennessee (in London), 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 – vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 – at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5 – vs. Seattle, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12 – vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 – vs, Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3 – Bye

Sunday, Dec. 10 – vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 –at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 – at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 – vs. Miami, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7 – vs. Pittsburgh, TBD

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…

The post Baltimore Ravens Release Full 2023 Schedule, Set To Play On Christmas Day appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore Ravens Release Full 2023 Schedule, Set To Play On Christmas Day was originally published on 92q.com