Booty, booty, booty, booty rocking everywhere! Janelle Monae teased her Instagram followers with a video snippet for her latest song, “Lipstick Lover.” The visuals are both beautiful and bountiful!

The human body is art, and Janelle Monae paid tribute to that art and much more in their video for their latest song, “Lipstick Lover.” At the video’s opening, Monae is being dragged on a pool deck, clad in a red swimsuit, by a shapely Black woman wearing an olive-colored swimsuit with the words “Janelle Monae Presents….” plastered on the derrière.

The camera then pans to two curvy ladies, one shaking her bottom in a yellow bikini with the words “Lipstick” on the butt and the other doing the same in a red bikini with the words “Lover” on the butt. The video shows a vibrant pool party featuring two ladies rocking only body paint and other people partying and frolicking in and around the pool.

The sensual video is pure art with its colorful aesthetic and vintage filter. Monae is celebrating all things liberation, fun, and sexuality with this video, and we love how being unapologetically themselves enhances their artistry.

To watch the full video, click here.

Janelle Monae Is Sexually Liberated In Her New Video ‘Lipstick Lover’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com