If you need a reason to do something you’ve always wanted to do but have never quite found the time, look no further than Sam Kaplan.
Kaplan is a 72-year-old man in Georgia who just graduated with a degree in Cinema and Media Arts from Georgia Gwinett College. He’s the first of all his siblings to get a degree, and perhaps the best part of the story is that his mother was in the audience cheering him on on graduation day. She’s 98.
So salute to the Kaplan family! Let this serve as an inspiration to all of us that it’s never too late to do things that you really want to do!
Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Fox Anchor Goes In On Baltimore; Casino Winner Followed Home & Killed; Whoopi Gets Suspended
- The Buzz – Meet One Really Smart 2 Year Old; Nick Cannon’s New Show; & There’s A New Top Paid Celebrity Chef
- Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To Raise Money For Flint Water Crisis
Georgia Man Graduates College at Age 72 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Win A Mother's Day Concert, Dinner and DAY Spa Prize Pack!
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
Our Favorite 2023 Met Gala Moments Inspired By Timeless Karl Lagerfeld Looks [Gallery]
-
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
-
Janelle Monáe Frees The Nipple In Soaking Wet See Through Shirt To Promo New Track, Twitter Erupts
-
Colonial Baptist Church
-
Eve Welcomes Son With Husband Maximillion Cooper