Baltimore City Public Schools set to host an educator recruiting fair and interested job seekers are encouraged to attend.

The fair is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Professional Development Center at 2500 E. Northern Parkway.

Qualified applicants can be interviewed and hired on the spot for the following open positions:

Classroom teachers

Substitute teachers

Paraeducators

School counselors

Social workers and more

Interested applicants can click here to register.

The post Happening Today: Baltimore City Public Schools To Host Fair To Recruit New Educators appeared first on 92 Q.

