Viola Davis made a fashionable appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival earlier this week where she was spotted rocking a stunning white Valentino gown.
Check out the glamorous look below.
The starlet took to Instagram to show off the look and was sure to give us style goals in the process. “Felt like a Queen with her King! Thank you @maisonvalentino and of course @lorealparis,” Davis captioned the post.Check out the post below.
The Air actress has certainly been showing out on the fashion front lately and absolutely killed this look! From her glowing skin to her stunning hair style to the elegant ensemble and everything in between, Viola Davis exudes radiance and excellence!
Beauties, what do you think about Davis’ latest red carpet look? Did she nail it?
Viola Davis Stuns In Valentino At The Cannes Film Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
