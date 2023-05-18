Suspect Wanted For Pushing Man To His Death On Baltimore Subway Tracks Arrested In New York

Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that a man has been arrested in New York City in connection with the pushing of a man onto Baltimore subway tracks last month, leading to his death.
Joseph Jerome White, 39, was found at a hotel in South Ozone Park in Queens, New York before he was taken into custody.
White is awaiting extradition back to Baltimore City where he will be charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of shoving 28-year-old Christopher Foster onto metro tracks.
Foster died on the scene on April 12 at the Shot Tower station on East Baltimore Street. His cause of death was listed as electrocution.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Foster was standing near the edge of the platform when a man, now identified as White, pushed him from behind, causing him to fall onto tracks, thus electrocuting him.
Anyone who has additional information should call the police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
