Watch the Brand New Trailer to LeBron’s ‘Shooting Stars’ Movie

LeBron James may be still playing to get his fifth NBA championship with his current Los Angeles Lakers team, but it’s his humble beginnings in Ohio that have his fans in the Midwest excited!
Shooting Stars is an upcoming film from Peacock that details the childhood friends and relationships that helped propel LeBron James into a superstar NBA career. It debuts on June 2.
Starring Marquis “Mookie” Cook, Wood Harris, and Caleb McLaughlin, Shooting Stars tells the story of how LeBron and his teammates made their high school basketball team the number 1 team in the U.S.!
To check out the website for Bron’s brand new movie [click here].
Watch the trailer below!
