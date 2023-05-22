Kendrick Lamar Hops On Beyoncé’s “America Has A Problem” Remix

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar doesn’t release heavy volumes of music so when he does pop out, it causes quite a stir. The Compton, Calif. star hopped on the remix of Beyoncé‘s “America Has A Problem” remix and delivered an expert verse as only Kendrick Lamar can.

Kendrick Lamar, 35, released his final album on the Top Dawg Entertainment imprint last year in Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now operating his own pgLang media and music company with Dave Free, K-Dot is branching out on his own but all of the skills that made him one of Hip-Hop’s best lyricists remain intact.

On the busy track produced by The-Dream and Mike Dean along with Beyoncé, Kendrick shows and proves why his pen needs to stay respected.

From “America Has A Problem”:

Hey, boo-boo, too much complexity to learn me from Google/My momma told me that the money outgrew you/My horoscope said I’m really out my noodle/I’m troublin’, I’m puzzlin’, it’s sudoku/Say Bey, yes America got a problem/Geeked up, choosy lover, that chose violence/Universal, please don’t play possum/I’m a businessman doin’ as follows/Truthfully, I be lyin’ in my rap song/’Cause I always fail to mеntion I’ll slap homie/His career didn’t come with no life insurancе/Hope his day one fans got some facts on ’em/I’m an honorary Beyhive, let’s see why/Them diamonds don’t be fly, they all CGI/You better get it off your chest like breast reduction/If she stressed over you, she stressed for nothin’

The original track appears on the Houston entertainer’s Renaissance album. Beyoncé is currently on tour in support of the album.

