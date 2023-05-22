Kendrick Lamar doesn’t release heavy volumes of music so when he does pop out, it causes quite a stir. The Compton, Calif. star hopped on the remix of Beyoncé‘s “America Has A Problem” remix and delivered an expert verse as only Kendrick Lamar can.
Kendrick Lamar, 35, released his final album on the Top Dawg Entertainment imprint last year in Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now operating his own pgLang media and music company with Dave Free, K-Dot is branching out on his own but all of the skills that made him one of Hip-Hop’s best lyricists remain intact.
On the busy track produced by The-Dream and Mike Dean along with Beyoncé, Kendrick shows and proves why his pen needs to stay respected.
From “America Has A Problem”:
Hey, boo-boo, too much complexity to learn me from Google/My momma told me that the money outgrew you/My horoscope said I’m really out my noodle/I’m troublin’, I’m puzzlin’, it’s sudoku/Say Bey, yes America got a problem/Geeked up, choosy lover, that chose violence/Universal, please don’t play possum/I’m a businessman doin’ as follows/Truthfully, I be lyin’ in my rap song/’Cause I always fail to mеntion I’ll slap homie/His career didn’t come with no life insurancе/Hope his day one fans got some facts on ’em/I’m an honorary Beyhive, let’s see why/Them diamonds don’t be fly, they all CGI/You better get it off your chest like breast reduction/If she stressed over you, she stressed for nothin’
The original track appears on the Houston entertainer’s Renaissance album. Beyoncé is currently on tour in support of the album.
—
Photo: Getty
The post Kendrick Lamar Hops On Beyoncé’s “America Has A Problem” Remix appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kendrick Lamar Hops On Beyoncé’s “America Has A Problem” Remix was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Rihanna Breaks The Internet With Throwback Maternity Photos From Baby RZA
-
Eve Welcomes Son With Husband Maximillion Cooper
-
Jamie Foxx In Physical Therapy in Chicago, Following Health Scare
-
Gizelle Bryant Sends Her Daughters Off To Prom
-
Janelle Monáe Frees The Nipple In Soaking Wet See Through Shirt To Promo New Track, Twitter Erupts
-
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Classic Hip-Hop Songs
-
Jazmine Sullivan Checks In With Ryan Da Lion, Explains How Heaux Tales Came Together