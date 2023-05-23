Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Northwest Baltimore.
Around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 4400 block of Park Heights, where they found an unresponsive 28-year-old woman with “obvious signs of trauma to the body.”
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The unidentified woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where her death was ruled a homicide.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Report: Woman’s Body Found In Northwest Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Report: Woman’s Body Found In Northwest Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Rihanna Breaks The Internet With Throwback Maternity Photos From Baby RZA
-
Gizelle Bryant Sends Her Daughters Off To Prom
-
Eve Welcomes Son With Husband Maximillion Cooper
-
Jamie Foxx In Physical Therapy in Chicago, Following Health Scare
-
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Classic Hip-Hop Songs
-
Janelle Monáe Frees The Nipple In Soaking Wet See Through Shirt To Promo New Track, Twitter Erupts
-
Jazmine Sullivan Checks In With Ryan Da Lion, Explains How Heaux Tales Came Together