You Care: Kim Kardashian Reflects On Relationship With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian might be out here living her best life post-Kanye West, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have any fond memories one of her ex-husbands.

In a recent interview on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the reality TV legend said that her marriage to Kanye was “beautiful” but ultimately, things fell apart due to Kanye and the way he went about his business saying “Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don’t want the help. You can’t force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different.”

Yeah, we’re sure a lot of couples out there who’ve seen their partner fall for all the MAGA conspiracy theories and ideology are feeling what Kim is saying right now. While she doesn’t mention Kanye West by name, it was pretty obvious who she was referring to when talking about beliefs and morals.

She continued on the topic explaining how things went left in the relationship saying, “It’s okay to have those different views. It’s why the world goes round, but if you don’t align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it’s okay to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in.”

She’s not wrong.

Though we’re sure Kim was ready to talk out the door when Kanye West opened up his own church out in Trump country (Wyoming), she’s now facing the “harsh” reality of being a single mom raising her children in a single parent household… with a gang of nannies (no shots, just sayin).

Check out the entire interview below and let us know your thoughts on Kim Kardashians views in the comments section below.

