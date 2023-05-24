Local

1-Year-Old Critically Injured After Falling From Balcony In Northeast Baltimore

Published on May 24, 2023

Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Baltimore Police said a one-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a  third-story balcony Tuesday evening in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded around 5:40 p.m. to the 5100 block of Goodnow Road.

Police said the child suffered life-threatening injuries.

Due to the child’s condition, homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The post 1-Year-Old Critically Injured After Falling From Balcony In Northeast Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

