Gary with the Tea stops by the 2023 Black Music Honors blue carpet to chat with some of the night’s attendees! This year’s award show was the 8th annual ceremony, and honored Missy Elliot as “The Music Innovator”.
See: Missy Elliott, George Michael & Willie Nelson Heads 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class
Black Music Awards Blue Carpet: SWV, Robin Thicke, Tweet, Roxanne Shante + More! [WATCH EXCLUSIVE]
