Odell Beckham Jr. Won’t Be Charged After Woman Claimed He Grabbed Her By The Neck

A month after being accused of assaulting a woman in Los Angeles, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s officially off the hook.

In April, Beckham Jr. was under investigation by Los Angeles police after a woman said he put his hands around her neck while both were hanging out at popular LA hotspot Delilah.

The woman claimed the wide receiver went up to her, grabbed her by the neck, and applied “light pressure.”

According to TMZ, Prosecutors obtained surveillance video from the restaurant, and it tells a different story, with a final report revealing it “contradicts the complaining witness’ account of events” because the video does not show any physical violence against the alleged victim.

The claims’ validity was immediately questioned, and Beckham Jr.’s lawyers and representatives were never even involved in the investigation and said the football star never committed the act.

Nightclub and restaurant owner John Terzian revealed that he’d been made aware police were investigating and preached Beckham Jr.’s innocence from the get-go.

“We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos; the claim is false,” he said. “There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.”

With the nuisance behind him, Beckham Jr. can focus all his attention on prepping for the upcoming NFL season. It will be his coming out party of sorts, as it will be his first time playing since winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He’ll also be stepping onto the field as a Baltimore Raven for the first time after signing a one-year, $15 million deal that could yield $18 million if he hits some added incentives.

