Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Over 20,000 people from HBCU’s all over gathered at the Mann Center for the Inaugural HBCU Festival Saturday May 20th. Rain could not stop this movement, as the various drummers, choirs and marching bands, joined together to celebrate Black education and history and black colleges and universities.

Before the big event was held on Saturday May, there was a smaller, more intimate event held for those who were intrigued in furthering the advancement of HBCU’s: The Fireside Chat.

Aaron A. Walton, President of Cheyney University



Brenda A. Allen, Ph.D. President of Lincoln University



Tony Allen, PhD, President and CEO of Delaware State University



Dr. Donald Generals, President of Community College of Philadelphia



Malik Brown – CEO of Graduate Philadelphia



Alvin Darden – Retired Associate Dean of Morehouse College

All these decorated people served as panelist in a discussion to drive home the importance of HBCU’s and what we can do to help these schools achieve educational equity as far as resources, opportunity, and awareness.

One of the more potent questions asked in the fireside chat was why there has been a recent spike in enrollment by Black students and other students of color at HBCU’s. “I think it comes down to acceptance versus tolerance” Dr. Tony Allen said.

People are gravitating toward environments where they feel supported” Dr. Brenda A. Allen expressed. ” One of the easiest ways to feel supports is if people look like you”

READ MORE:

RELATED: Niya Morant, Sister of Ja, Heading To Play Ball At HBCU

RELATED:Laila Pruitt Talks BMF New Season, HBCU Life And Mental Health

RELATED:‘The Other H-U’: Kamala Harris Addresses HBCU Rivalry Between Howard And Hampton Universities

HBCU Festival Fireside Chat Opens Lens to HBCU Struggles was originally published on classixphilly.com