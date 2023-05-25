La La Anthony To Narrarate ‘Black Pop: Celebrating The Power Of Black Culture’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a forthcoming four-part special that highlights Black excellence with some familiar faces, and we’ve got an exclusive first look.

E! has announced a four-part special titled Black Pop: Celebrating The Power Of Black Culture. Narrated by La La Anthony and executive produced by Steph Curry and Erick Peyton, the special highlights the pivotal contributions of Black culture across music, television, sports, and film.

In the special, E!, in partnership with NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media is exploring how the influence of Black culture is more than a trend as perseverance, excellence and the undeniable impact through music, television, sports, and film changed the culture forever.

A press release reports that the special will cover all genres of pop culture and entertainment – celebrating music from the gospel to the Motown sound, the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Black culture’s undisputable impact on fashion, television trailblazers, sports legends, and the evolution of Black films and the pivotal talents that paved the way.

It also includes hot takes from Black celebs including Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart, Marsai Martin, Tamar Braxton, H.E.R., Vivica Fox, Charlamagne Tha God, Tamron Hall, and Stephen A. Smith as they share and detail stories of achievements in music, television, sports, and film.

Curry, Peyton, and NBC’s Rod Aissa are especially excited for viewers to see Black culture be canonized in a dynamic way.

“We’re honored to have joined forces with E! and NBC News Studios to create ‘Black Pop’ to honor and celebrate the power of Black culture in sports and entertainment,” said Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry of Unanimous Media. “This special is a testament to the strength and impact of our community, and we’re grateful to all the voices who joined us in sharing their fondest memories and inspirations from years of Black excellence in pop culture history.”

“We take pride in being able to share these important cultural milestones and conversations that have influenced pop culture.” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal television, and streaming. “Our collaborative partnership with E!, NBC News Studios, Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media has brought a creative perspective to this powerful special that our viewers will enjoy.”

Take an exclusive look below:

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture is set to premiere June 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes.

