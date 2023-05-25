Kendrick Lamar Attends Baby Sister’s College Graduation

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that time of the year when students and their families celebrate their academic accomplishments via graduation ceremonies, and some of these high school and college graduates actually have celebrity family members getting in on the excitement.

Such is the case for Kayla Duckworth who just graduated from the University of Arizona Global Campus in Glendale, Arizona with a marketing degree Sunday (May 21). And who was there to cheer on her accomplishment? Why, none other than her big brother, Kendrick Lamar. Taking to Instagram to share the special moment, K. Dot was all smiles as he posed for pictures with his baby sis as she readies herself for the next step in life post-graduation.

This isn’t the first time that Kendrick helped his sister celebrate academic success. He gifted her a Toyota back in 2017 when she graduated high school. Unfortunately, the gift came with a lot of criticism and slander, as social media wondered why a multi-millionaire would give his baby sister a Toyota instead of say, well, any other kind of car that wasn’t a Toyota.

While we understand that Kung Fu Kenny wouldn’t want to gift his teenage sister a Beamer, Benz or Bentley and in the process make her a target for carjackers, others apparently didn’t seem to understand the thought process behind the gift and roasted him anyway.

Now that she’s a grown woman, we’ll have to wait and see what Kendrick blesses her with. A new house? A condo? An apartment? Whatever it is, we’re sure it’ll be a well thought out gift that will probably still anger social media users who’ll say he could’ve done better. Just sayin’.

Regardless, congratulations are in order for Kayla Duckworth for getting that degree and making something of herself even with a celebrity big brother.

