Shocking Video Shows B2K’s Raz B Breaking Window & Climbing Onto Hospital Roof

Raz B claimed to be at a Hilton hotel in Kansas City on Wednesday night, saying he was “fighting to stay alive” and didn’t want to “have this surgery here.” He also posted the address for a Kansas City hospital.

TMZ obtained video showing Raz on a roof of that same hospital … as shocked onlookers watched in horror from a window across the way.

The celebrity gossip website reports law enforcement arrived at Saint Luke’s Hospital at 10:20 AM after being called by off-duty cops and hospital security on Thursday.

Police determined the singer broke a window to gain access to the hospital’s roof. There was concern he would jump, so the fire department arrived and placed down mats.

Law enforcement says a negotiator was on the scene to convince Raz B to return to the building. The hospital medical staff was on hand and waiting to administer treatment.

TMZ Hip Hop says his current condition is unclear, but fans are very concerned about the singer after this latest incident

Raz B’s mental health has been a concern following numerous incidents with his fellow B2K members and domestic violence accusations.