Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

THE Laundry Basket LLC

Business Description: “We Do The Work, So You Don’t Have To!”

Business Website: https://www.laundrybasketdelivery.com/

The UnBraid Bar at Eluka on Charles

Business Description: “Relax. UnBraid. Refresh”

Business Website: https://www.theunbraidbar.com/

Lux Hair and Lash

Business Description: “Where luxury services and sustainable beauty methods are a priority.”

Business Website: “Where luxury services and sustainable beauty methods are a priority.”

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-30-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com