Baltimore’s Youth Engagement Strategy is now in full swing and city leaders are working to keep kids engaged and away from trouble.
This past Friday, the city’s youth curfew went into effect. Additionally, the city hosted its first B’More Lit for the year, B’More This Summer.
Mayor Brandon Scott also made an appearance at the event and spoke about the new curfew which prohibits youth under the age of 14 from staying out past 9 p.m.
However, 14-to-16-year-olds can stay out until 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends.
For a list of summer events for youth, you can check out the list from Mayor’s Office of Children & Family Success, or the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.
Click here for a full list of Baltimore’s youth summer events.
Baltimore City To Host Youth Summer Events In An Effort To Curb Youth Violence was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
