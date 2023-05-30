Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this week a photo of Megan Thee Stallion casually talking to Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku at his teammate’s wedding went viral, sparking countless rumors and headlines that the Houston femcee has dumped her ex-boyfriend of two years Pardison Fontaine, and drafted one of soccer’s most talented players. While Meg and Romelu were simply talking in the screengrab of a longer video, fans speculated the two were dating. Fast forward to today, and images of Megan and Romelu holding hands have surfaced on the Internet.

Megan and Romelu’s rumored romance arrives after much speculation that the Body rapper and Pardi called it quits after fans noticed the two unfollowed each other on social media in February. Despite Pardi performing a poem on stage seemingly dedicated to Megan weeks prior, it seems the rumors of their demise were true. According to TMZ, it was “the fallout from the Tory Lanez trial seemingly led to their split.”

TMZ also reports, “Romelu reportedly broke up with his longtime girlfriend of 5 years, and it was also revealed he quietly fathered his 2nd child — a one-year-old son named Jordan.”

Megan has seemingly entered a new phase in her life — one defined by luscious bouncing curls, a healthier lifestyle, and a new man.

We ain’t mad at it. Looks like the Pardi is over. And #BlackTwitter is letting Pardi have it.

Pardi has yet to comment.

Megan Thee Stallion Spotted Holding Hands With A New Man, Sets The Internet Ablaze was originally published on hellobeautiful.com