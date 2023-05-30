Singer DaniLeigh Hit With DUI Charge, Victim Suffers Spine Injury After Being Dragged On Moped

It has been a tumultuous past few years for singer/dancer DaniLeigh to say the least. Once a protegeé to music legend Prince, the “Easy” hitmaker hasn’t, well, had it so easy following the very viral fallout with rapper baby daddy Da Baby — try saying that five times fast! — in addition to the ensuing bloody brawl between her brother and the emcee. Oh, and let’s not even mention her colorist controversy.

Although things were starting to look up for Dani, even nabbing choreography creds on Beyoncé’s current RENAISSANCE World Tour, that all came to a crash end over Memorial Day Weekend when she was involved in a DUI hit-and-run in Miami that left the victim with severe spine injuries.

DaniLeigh’s teary-eyed mugshot (seen above) may paint her as the pretty-eyed victim, but that was far from the case according to TMZ. Her arrest occurred early Tuesday morning (May 30) in Miami Beach, with police claiming the multifaceted entertainer was involved in a “high rate of speed and swerving” based on the accounts of several bystanders. The victim was reportedly dragged a whole block on his scooter before someone was able to flag down an officer and make a stop.

More details below, via TMZ:

“The officer claims she blew a 0.145 and 0.148, nearly twice the legal limit. Dani was cuffed and taken to jail, where she was booked on 3 felony charges … driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property.

As for the person whom cops say was hit … cops claim they were treated at a local hospital, where they say they were told by docs that this man suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.”

As previously stated, DaniLeigh, born Danielle Leigh Curiel, shares a child turning two this August with the controversial rapper behind hits like “SUGE” and the Roddy Ricch-assisted “Rockstar.” Given the rocky state of their relationship as co-parents, it’s very likely that this ordeal will play into future custody battles.

We wish everyone in this unfortunate situation all the best, especially for DaniLeigh to understand how much worse this could’ve went based on a poor decision on her part. May the healing in regards to her personal issues be swift so this never happens again, even if that means having to deal with any and all legal repercussions.

