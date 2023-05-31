Disney On Ice Returning To Baltimore This Fall With An All New Production

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The magic of Disney is returning to Baltimore this fall!

Organizers announced Tuesday that seven shows filled with fun-filled performances will be happening this October at CFG Bank Arena.

The company announced that this fall will feature an all-new production with the debut of new characters.

The show comes to Baltimore from October 12 to 15. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 6th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

