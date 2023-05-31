Country Singer Jimmie Allen to Sell Mansion Following Rape Lawsuit and Divorce

Country singer Jimmie Allen lists his home for sale following rape allegations and divorce.
Sexual assault allegations against the 37-year-old artist, best known for his time spent on American Idol, came when his former manager filed a suit early May 2023. She accused Allen of battery and sexual assault. During this time period, his wife was pregnant with their third child.
“This business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses,” he writes in an Instagram post.
Allen has since admitted to the affair (though denying the rape allegation, saying the interaction was consensual) and publicly apologized to his wife.
Amidst the allegations, sources have confirmed that he’s since put his home on the market. He has slashed the price from $3 million to $2.5 million.
