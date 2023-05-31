When discussing NBA G.O.A.T.s (greatest of all time), Michael Jordan’s name will likely be mentioned. There is, however, one person that begs to differ.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Jordan’s former teammate Scottie Pippen is back with his unpopular opinions. He disagrees that Jordan’s talents contributed to the Chicago Bull’s success in the 90’s.
“I [saw] Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls…he was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. He was all one-on-one, he was shooting bad shots, and all of a sudden [when] we become a team and start winning everyone forgot who he was,” Pippin said.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
He explains that he views basketball as a team sport, and that there can be no “one great player”, but goes one to praise Lebron James’ statistics in the sport.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“Lebron will be the greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball, and there’s no comparison to him…None.” he explains.
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
The cast argues that Pippen’s “bashing” comments could tarnish his own legacy as an NBA legend.
Don’t Miss…
Nope, Scottie Pippen’s Ex & Michael Jordan’s Son Not Dating, Despite Being Spotted Out Together
Larsa Pippen & Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Spark Dating Rumors After Beach Trip, Twitter Roasts Her
Scottie Pippen Denies Ever Calling LeBron James The GOAT Of Basketball
Scottie Pippen Says Michael Jordan “Was A Horrible Player” [AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Special K’s ‘Unwelcome to Atlanta’: Stop Moving Here! [AUDIO]
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for Earth, Wind and Fire & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Rihanna Breaks The Internet With Throwback Maternity Photos From Baby RZA
-
Gizelle Bryant Sends Her Daughters Off To Prom
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
10 Times Maxwell’s Music Had Us Hittin’ High Notes!
-
Baltimore Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family