Maryland State Police said a Baltimore woman was killed and three people were hospitalized in a head-on crash overnight in Hanover.
Police said impaired driving may have been a factor in the crash, which happened around 2:45 a.m. on Maryland Route 295 at Arundel Mills Boulevard.
Officials believe 33-year-old Brittany Sherlock was driving an SUV north in the southbound lanes of Md. 295 when she crashed head-on into another SUV driven by 62-year-old Marien Haider.
Police said both women are from Baltimore.
Haider was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the car with her, a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, were taken to Shock Trauma, as was Sherlock.
The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear at this time.
Woman Killed, Three Injured In Head On Crash In Hanover was originally published on 92q.com
