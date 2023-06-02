Mind Body Business: Three Weight Loss Tips to Burn Fat Fast [LISTEN]

Whether you’re trying to shed a few vanity pounds or embark on a significant weight loss journey, we’ve got you covered… On today’s Mind Body Business, Maria shares three weight loss tips to help you burn fat fast!

Intermitted fasting — This eating pattern involves fasting for 14 to 16 hours between your last meal of the day and your first meal of the next day. By giving your body this break, you allow it to digest food and enter into fat-burning mode. It’s important to note that your fasting window may vary from day to day (depending on your schedule), so, plan accordingly. Exercising on an empty stomach —When you exercise in a fasted state, your body taps into its fat stores for energy. This can lead to increased fat oxidation and lower insulin levels. Fasted cardio, as Maria calls it, can be particularly beneficial for individuals looking to lower their body fat percentage. Including protein in every meal —While it’s easy to rely on carbohydrates, incorporating protein helps reduce hunger hormones and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. This can help prevent overeating and curb cravings, making it easier to stick to your fat loss goals.

For fat-blasting exercise routines, visit her Instagram page @MariaMore. Remember, it’s essential to find an exercise routine that suits your fitness level and consult with a professional if you have any concerns.

