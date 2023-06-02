Best & Safest LGBTQ+ Travel Destinations To Celebrate Pride Month [List]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We continue to celebrate Pride Month in June by spreading awareness around the issues, concerns and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community. This week we want to highlight the hotels and destinations that allow LGBTQ+ travelers to celebrate the liberty to love freely across the world. Check out some of the best LGBTQ+ travel destinations inside.

Pride Month began in New York in 1969 as a six day protest, demanding the freedom to express sexual orientation without the fear of arrest. Since then, it has evolved into a global celebration for over five million people. For hotels and destinations, the growth of PRIDE means having the opportunity to not only be an ally and safe-haven to LGBTQ travelers, but to also be part of the fun and provide new spaces for celebrators to experience PRIDE safely.

From iconic LGBTQ-friendly destinations like Hollywood and San Francisco to the blossoming queer communities of Mexico City, Costa Rica and beyond, jetsetters have a plethora of options to celebrate their right to love freely across the world.

Check out the safest destinations and hot spot hotels below:

The Hollywood Partnership, the non-profit organization that oversees the public realm in the Hollywood Business Improvement District (BID), is officially partnering with LA Pride to bring the LA Pride Village back to Hollywood Boulevard on June 11. LA Pride Village is a free and open to the public street festival that opened to much fanfare in its inaugural year in 2022, and it is the official place to be after the LA PRIDE Parade, with festivities taking place from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, just steps from the official parade route. The second annual Village celebration promises to be even bigger and better, with a new location on Hollywood Boulevard, between Vine Street and Gower Street, to make room for 90 booths featuring local vendors and non-profits, an expanded beer garden, delicious food trucks, two performance stages for twice the entertainment, and more comfortable crowd space for dancing.

The Embarcadero’s premier waterfront hotel, Hyatt Regency San Francisco, is located right at the start of Market Street where the iconic SF PRIDE Parade begins and it’s the ideal location for the best balcony view of the festivities. The hotel’s recent $50 Million renovation brings modernist touches to its affordably luxurious rooms and suites, located within walking distance to some of San Francisco’s most popular attractions. Along with unparalleled waterfront and cityscape views, guests can expect multiple recreational amenities, including two dining venues to choose from and the iconic San Francisco cable car stop just outside the hotel doors.

Available to book starting May 5 through June 25, 2023, in celebration of SF PRIDE, the hotel is offering the following package for stays between May 24 – June 25, 2023:

Upgraded room balcony roomy/suite

(2) Signature PRIDE cocktails upon check in

*Invitation to the SF PRIDE Parade viewing event in the hotel’s corner suite overlooking Market St. (*if your stay overlaps with the parade)

PRIDE Celebrations are growing everywhere, but not as fast as the festivities in Mexico City. North America’s largest city totally embraces gay culture, and with its burgeoning art scene and abundance of incredible new restaurants to discover, Mexico City has quickly become a new “it” destination for the queer community. Within Mexico City, the best area to stay for easy access to PRIDE parties and celebrations is the stylish and ultra-of-the-moment neighborhood of Condesa. An enclave of artists, designers, chefs and globally minded tastemakers, Condesa is brimming with art galleries, bookstores, cozy cafes, lively flower stands, and chic boutiques, and Andaz Mexico City Condesa is in the epicenter of all the action. The hotel is offering 20% off stays during PRIDE as well as offering specialty PRIDE-themed cocktails at its trendy new rooftop restaurant Cabuya Rooftop and colorful pastries at Derba Matcha Cafe.

Located along the cloud forest mountain ranges of Costa Rica, Hotel Belmar is an award winning, upscale, planet positive hotel that is globally recognized as a leader in responsible tourism who celebrates diversity year-round. The hotel supports the LGBTIQ+ community with monthly Live & Proud events that are safe gatherings of hearts and minds, and which feature LGBTIQ+ musicians and guest speakers in partnership with Casa Rara, a non-profit network that supports and aids Costa Rica’s disenfranchised LGBTIQ+ populations. Ahead of June Pride Month, Hotel Belmar has released a set of Pride Month offers including a FREE PRIDE Live & Proud event taking place on Saturday, June 17th at the hotel’s Cervecería Belmar Tap Room & Beer Garden starting at 2:00 p.m. and which features a Feminism Talk led by Casa Rara, a History of Pride and poster making workshop and a pop dance hits DJ set by artist SONORÆ en Plutón. Throughout Pride Month, the hotel will also donate $1 from the purchase of any beer to Casa Rara. The hotel welcomes members of the LGBTQ community with a 15% discount on any guestroom or suite for stays during Pride Month with promo code PRIDE15. Rates start at $219.

