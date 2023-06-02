Condolences Pour In For Jacky Oh After News Of Her Sudden Death Sends Shockwaves Across Social Media

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Condolences are pouring in for Ms Jacky Oh, the former Wild ‘N Out model that died following a “mommy makeover” in Miami. The actress, entrepreneur and longtime partner of comedian DC Young Fly passed away on May 31 after undergoing the procedure.

It’s still unclear whether the surgery played a role in Ms Jacky Oh’s sudden death, but social media users have been sending their prayers to the late star on Instagram and Twitter. Some fans tweeted that they were heartbroken to see the proud mother leave her three beautiful children behind.

The model, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, shared three children with DC Young Fly: Nova, 6, Nala, 2 and 11-month-old Prince.

A few Twitter users said they would miss the lip gloss entrepreneur’s funny content online. One netizen who claimed to have worked with the internet sensation noted how kind and down-to-earth she was off-camera.

On Instagram, fans showered the late multihyphenate with condolences under her last post, which was a video of her two youngest children sleeping.

“When u get all ur kids to sleep at once that right there boiiii. Tag a Mom #happiness #peace lol,” Jacky Oh captioned the heartwarming clip.

Wild N’ Out alum Michaelle Game commented underneath the video, “ Jackie I am so sorry, I love you. I have no words. Rip beautiful soul.”

Another grieving fan penned, “My heart is hurting for your little ones, may you rest in peace.”

A third Instagram user commented, “Rest in power love asking God to cover your babies, dc and your family as well as any life you touched.”

Who is Ms Jacky Oh?

The beautiful muse rose to fame on Wild ‘N Out in 2014 during the comedy show’s sixth season, where she helped to rile the crowd up as one of the stunning Wild ‘N Out girls. Jacky Oh remained on the show for five seasons before she left the series to launch her buzzing lip gloss line the J Nova Collection, TMZ noted.

An Instagram post published by the account SurgeonMade alleged that Ms. Jacky Oh’s surgeon was Dr. Zachary Iyore Okhah.

As NewsOne previously reported, an Instagram account called SurgeonMade alleged that the mother of three’s surgeon was Dr. Zachary Iyore Okhah, a “liposuction and BBL specialist.” The doctor, who owns the cosmetic facility PH-1 Miami, has a large number of negative reviews from patients that have claimed to receive poor results and bad service.

A picture uploaded to SurgeonMade captured Jacky Oh smiling alongside Dr. Zachary just before her procedure. The caption read, “Getting ready for my mommy makeover.”

The picture has since been deleted from Dr. Zachary’s page and shows no trace on the late model’s socials. Dr. Zachary has also turned his comments off on Instagram since news of Jacky’s Oh’s passing.

NewsOne has reached out to Dr. Zachary for comment.

Our condolences to Ms Jacky Oh and her entire family.

