The Roots Picnic Festival took place this past weekend and Mary Mary, along with award-winning bass player and award-winning Music Director Adam Blackstone and rising singer/actress Coco Jones took the crowd at Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Pa to church. Jones, who currently stars as Hilary Banks in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot on Peacock joined Erica and Tina Campbell on stage for an amazing version of the Mary Mary classic hit “God In Me”
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- The Unholy Alliance Between Donald Trump & Black Church Folks?
- Mary Mary Singer Tina Campbell Thinks Donald Trump Has The Potential For ‘Greatness’
- Erica & Tina Campbell Set The Record Straight On Their Money Problems, Rumors Of A New ‘Mary’
The Roots Picnic was founded in 2007 at Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia by Hip-Hop band, The Roots and co-founder Shawn Gee. After two years as a virtual-only event due to COVID-19, it returned as a two-day event last year. For the 15th anniversary, it expands with a comedy concert with Dave Chappelle at Wells Fargo Center on June 2nd and the festival takes place at Mann at Fairmount Park on June 3rd-4th.
Check out some of the highlights below
Mary Mary, Coco Jones & Adam Blackstone Shut Down The Roots Picnic Stage was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Special K’s ‘Unwelcome to Atlanta’: Stop Moving Here! [AUDIO]
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for Earth, Wind and Fire & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
10 Times Maxwell’s Music Had Us Hittin’ High Notes!
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Baltimore Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family
-
Woman Killed, Three Injured In Head On Crash In Hanover
-
Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN]