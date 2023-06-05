Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATE: The player in question has been identified as Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, a sixth-round pick. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million contract.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL is investigating an Indianapolis Colts player accused of gambling on games.

The player has not been named, and there has been no official word on bet amounts, which games were apparently betted on, or anything of the sort.

A spokesperson for the Colts said the organization will not give any specific comments at this time, just that the team is “aware of an investigation.”

The report originated from SportsHandle, which later cited further confirmation from the Indiana Gaming Commission, “Indiana Gaming Commission Deputy Director Jenny Reske told Sports Handle Monday that the IGC is looking into the potential violations by the Colts player.

“I can confirm that we have received information pertaining to this matter and we are following developments,” Reske said. “The IGC is not the lead agency because it involves violations of league policy. We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to see if it requires any regulatory action.”

The post Report: Colts Player Accused of Betting on Games Has Been Identified appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Report: Colts Player Accused of Betting on Games Has Been Identified was originally published on wibc.com