We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Maryland Stork Lady
Business Description: “We Make People Smile!”
Business Website: https://marylandstorklady.com/
NSAA African Creations
Business Description: “Authentic African cloths and accessories to bring out the king and queen in you.”
The PrettyGirl Fun Lab
Business Description: “Budget friendly quality braids!!”
Business Website: Instagram: @the_prettygirlfunlab
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-6-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Special K’s ‘Unwelcome to Atlanta’: Stop Moving Here! [AUDIO]
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for Earth, Wind and Fire & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Baltimore Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family
-
Chilli Reveals How Her And Usher’s Relationship Finally Ended
-
Woman Killed, Three Injured In Head On Crash In Hanover
-
Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN]