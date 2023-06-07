Air Quality Alert Issued Wednesday For Baltimore Region

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Meteorologist in our area are declaring Wednesday an alert day due to poor air quality.

The Baltimore region should expect Hazy and smoky weather throughout the day.

Air pollution along with the smoke has triggered a Code Red Air Quality Alert for the Baltimore City Metro, and Annapolis region.

Individuals who suffer from heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens are urged to take steps to reduce air pollution exposure including avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, shortening time outdoors, or staying inside.

Additionally, those outside of at risk groups are also encouraged to stay inside until air quality improves.

If you must be outside for a long period of time, it’s recommended that you wear a KN95 mask.

You can keep track of the air quality in real-time by clicking here.

