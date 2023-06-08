Local

Poor Air Quality In Baltimore Region To Continue Through Thursday

Published on June 8, 2023

Meteorologists in the area said that air quality will be far worse Thursday as the bulk of smoke from the Eastern Canada wildfires is pushed into the Mid-Atlantic.

In fact, the pictures circulating from New York City yesterday could easily be our view today.

An air quality alert has been extended through Thursday due to unhealthy air quality across the region.

You can see the air, and smell the air. Limiting outside activity is suggested. Wearing a KN95 mask is recommended if you go outside. If you need to use an inhaler keep one with you through this day.

Improving weather is expected Thursday afternoon but it will remain hazy and smoky with a mix of sun and clouds.

The post Poor Air Quality In Baltimore Region To Continue Through Thursday appeared first on 92 Q.

