Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Thursday he is stepping down from the position.
Harrison has held for four years after coming to Baltimore in 2019 from the New Orleans Police Department. He served the people of New Orleans for 26 years.
Richard Worley, Deputy Commissioner of the Operations Bureau, is Mayor Brandon Scott’s nomination to succeed Harrison.
According to CBS Baltimore, the 54-year-old said he doesn’t have any interviews or job offers lined up, saying he wants to rest.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison To Step Down After Four Years was originally published on 92q.com
