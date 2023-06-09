News

Former President Trump Federally Indicted Over Classified Docs

Published on June 9, 2023

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Former President Trump is being indicted by a federal grand jury over his handling of classified documents.

This marks the first time a former president will face federal criminal charges. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said he’s “totally innocent” and will plead not guilty.

A months-long investigation into the documents followed the FBI’s discovery of sensitive materials during a raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate last year.

Trump is expected to surrender at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. He says he will “of course” plead not guilty to charges in federal court next week.

Donald Trump, Jr. is reacting to news of former President Trump’s indictment over the handling of sensitive documents.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump’s oldest son said “We’re living in a 3rd world Banana Republic.” He added that “the only way to stop what the corrupt Biden DOJ” is doing is to put Trump back in the White House.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is defending former President Trump. During an interview with Fox News, Scott said he will pray for the nation, and that “justice prevails.”

Trump’s biggest rival is blasting the charges against him in a new indictment over the handling of classified docs. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says the charges are the “weaponization of federal law enforcement.”

