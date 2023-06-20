Radio One Baltimore is celebrating and honoring men by highlighting local and global women who go beyond as community champions.
The 2023 InspireHIM Virtual Award Ceremony will air on June 25, 2023, at 7 p.m.
We’re celebrating the men of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields and asking you to help us recognize those men!
Watch LIVE on our Facebook and YouTube!
The post Join Us This Sunday For Our 2023 InspireHIM Virtual Awards Ceremony! appeared first on 92 Q.
Join Us This Sunday For Our 2023 InspireHIM Virtual Awards Ceremony! was originally published on 92q.com
-
Uzo Aduba Reveals She’s Expecting First Baby With Husband Robert Sweeting
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for Earth, Wind and Fire & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Two Killed In I-95 Crash
-
Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28
-
10 Times Maxwell’s Music Had Us Hittin’ High Notes!
-
Watch the Brand New Trailer to LeBron’s ‘Shooting Stars’ Movie